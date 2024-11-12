Star hotels, resorts likely to come up near Bhogapuram international airport

Tourism and hospitality sectors are expected to get a new boost with the international airport being constructed at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district scheduled to be ready by June, 2026.

Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts are also expected to benefit from the economic activity to be generated by the construction of several star hotels and resorts in and around Bhogapuram which is strategically located between the two neighbouring districts.

Associate Vice-President Rohan Ranade of Indian Hotels Company Limited (ICHL) of Tata Group recently interacted with Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan and sought allocation of land for setting up star hotels near the airport.

The Collector reportedly said that the State government was keen to develop the airport region as an aero-city and would certainly extend support to the ICHL to implement its proposals.

The Collector also reportedly suggested that the company also establish star hotels near the Tatipudi reservoir in Gantyada mandal of the district which had a lot of tourism potential.

SVN Shiva Jyothy group Chairman G. Shivakumar opined that the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram-Srikakulam’s sea coast stretch would witness rapid progress with the establishment of hotels, and aero-based industries.

The group has recently constructed SVN Bay Parck Beach Resort at Patasundarapalem village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district anticipating an increase in the tourist footfall in the near future.

Sunray Resorts, located near the airport area, plans to expand its services to cater to the needs of air travellers and tourists.