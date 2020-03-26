Stand-off at Garikapadu check post on Andhra-Telangana border resolved

The stand-off at the Garikapadu check-post in Krishna district on the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) - Telangana border has been partly resolved following high-level consultations between the two governments.
Valid travel reasons
According to official sources, 44 persons who came from Telangana have been sent in buses to a quarantine facility at Nuzvid, while some others returned to the twin-cities. Arrangements were made to shift about 200 others to various places.
The A.P. police are not allowing those seeking entry since the early hours of Thursday except those having valid reasons to travel including medical grounds and other urgent work.
