Stand by poor till they get house sites, Naidu tells partymen

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 01:33 IST

YSRCP govt. failures tarnishing A.P.’s chances, he says

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called upon party cadres to launch public agitations in every Assembly constituency with slogans — “My House My Right” and “My House Site My Right”.

The TDP should stand by poor people till they got their houses and house sites. The poor beneficiaries should take possession of their allotted houses eventually, he said.

Addressing a video conference of party elected representatives and in-charges of 175 Assembly constituencies, Mr. Naidu stressed on the need to counter the “YSRCP misinformation campaign” on the distribution of house sites.

Advertising

Advertising

Only 2,000 acres of the total 60,000 acres acquired for houses sites was under court litigation. The rest of 58,000 acres should be distributed among poor families. The YSRCP leaders were causing deliberate delay in distribution of houses and pattas with an eye on commissions and share in the booty, he alleged. They committed ₹4,000 crore corruption in the 1% house sites distribution, he alleged.

Polvaram

Referring to Polavaram, the TDP chief said the Polavaram works were stopped in the name of reverse tendering. False allegations were levelled about corruption in the change of estimates. The total focus was on mudslinging on the Opposition TDP, but not on continuing the works to complete the project at the earliest. Even during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy tenure in combined Andhra Pradesh, just ₹400 crore was spent on Polavaram works. Whereas, the TDP regime spent ₹11,000 crore in its five-year rule and completed 71 per cent works, Mr. Naidu claimed.

Overall, the TDP spent ₹64,000 crore on the irrigation projects in its previous regime. From the beginning, the YSRCP rule wasted precious time in misleading people with its meaningless criticism of the TDP, he said.

Mr. Naidu deplored that multiple mistakes being made by the Jagan regime had now become a curse for the entire State and the ruling YSRCP had tarnished the Polavaram project by alleging corruption. Now, this baseless propaganda has become a noose around the neck of Andhra Pradesh,he added.