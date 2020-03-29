Stand by people at their hour of need, Naidu asks cadre

After suggesting the governments and organisations to use digital platforms more effectively to eliminate physical contact to the extent possible, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned to teleconference to address the cadres on the party’s 39th Formation Day on Sunday.

“Due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the party has called off all celebrations. It has asked everyone to stay at home and pay homage to party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao. Every worker and leader is celebrating the Formation Day from their respective houses,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that the TDP always stood by the people in times distress – be it Uttarakhand floods, or Hudhud and Titli cyclones – Mr. Naidu exhorted the party cadre to rise to the occasion with the same spirit in this hour of crisis too.

‘Be vigilant, safe’

“The TDP is extending support and helping people through the NTR Trust and the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. It striving hard to take forward the objectives and ideals of NTR. In the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, there is a need to instil confidence among the people. Coronavirus spares neither the king nor the common man. Prince Charles too is afflicted by the disease,” Mr. Naidu said, and cautioned on the possibility of relapse of the diseases on the 19th day of treatment.

“Everyone has to be vigilant and adhere to the government’s instructions, maintain social distance, minimise points of contact, and create awareness among all sections of society,” Mr. Naidu said.

Saluting the workers for carrying the party flag and their families braving the barbaric attacks on them by the opponents, Mr. Naidu said the TDP would not forget the services of such workers. A few workers had lost their lives and a few others their properties, he said. Though some leaders had parted ways, the cadre was intact, Mr. Naidu observed.

“We cannot forget their services and sacrifices,” he said in a veiled reference to a few sitting and former MLCs and MLAs who had switched their loyalties to the YSRCP recently.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Naidu extended his wishes to the cadre on the occasion.

Party general secretary N. Lokesh conveyed wishes to the leaders and activists. “Founded by NTR as a sign of self-respect, Mr. Chandrababu has taken the party to the next level by serving the people. I am proud to be part of the TDP, which has been fulfilling the aspirations of the people for 38 years,” Mr. Lokesh said in his tweet.

Earlier, the party workers and leaders sang “Maa Telugu talliki mallepoo danda…” and raised slogans such as “NTR Amar Rahe” and “TDP vardhillaali.”