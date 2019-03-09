Stand by me, CM urges women

On the accasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sought support from women staying that it’s time the latter stood by him as they did when TDP founder president N. T. Rama Rao had faced conspiracies.

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Friday, Mr. Naidu made an apparent reference to the issues surrounding the alleged data theft and deletion of voters’ names.

Likening him as the elder brother of all women in the State, he said, “It’s time you foiled the evil designs being conspired against your Chandranna.”

Later, at International Women’s Day celebrations, Mr. Naidu claimed credit for the TDP for providing reservations to women and equal rights in parental property.

Referring to TDP founder president N.T. Rama Rao laying foundation stone for the Mahila University at Tirupati, the Chief Minister said, “It was NTR then. It’s me now. We are striving for the empowerment of women.”

‘Pasupu Kumkuma’

Listing out the welfare schemes, he said there are 98 lakh women in the DWCRA groups and the main objective is poverty alleviation. The government is extending capital infusion to DWCRA groups under the ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ scheme, he said. The government has released ₹ 2,500 to each DWCRA group member in February, and another ₹3, 500 on Friday.

“The YSRCP has criticised that the government is issuing cheques which would not be honoured. Now that we have fulfilled our promise, teach them a lesson,” he added.

Saying that he believes in ‘practice before you preach’, Mr. Naidu said, “I started a dairy business when I was in the Opposition to empower women in my family. The business was handed over to my wife, who developed it further by leaps and bounds.” Rights over rural resources have been bestowed upon women. Allotment of houses and modern tools are being given away in the name of women. The Chandranna Pelli Kanuka, smartphones to DWCRA groups members were a few other initiatives the Chief Minister spoke about.

Women drivers for RTC

“The government is planning to recruit women as RTC bus drivers. We have already extended reservations to women in Police and RTC,” he added.