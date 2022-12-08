Stamps and Registration wing officials urged to meet 100 % target fixed by the government

December 08, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue (Excise, Registrations and Stamps) Rajat Bhargava on Wednesday identified the districts which achieved targets below 85% and urged the officials to strive hard and explore all possible steps to achieve 100% target fixed by the government.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of the department, he emphasised the need to establish premium registration centres and directed the officials to identify suitable buildings by December-end at Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam and make arrangements to deliver corruption-free and hassle-free services by the department and start services at Visakhapatnam by December 31 this year.

The officials informed him about the districts at the top. They said in percentage wise collections, Manyam, Rayachoti, Nellore and Narasaraopet were at the top, in terms of net collections, Visakhapatnam, NTR district and Guntur were leading while in terms of growth in documents, Nellore, Sri Balaji, Guntur and Kakinada were in the top position.