Stamps and Registration dept. unearths violations by Shriram Raghavendra Chits, initiates action

May 04, 2023 - GUNTUR

The Stamps and Registration Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has identified violations of the provisions of Chit Funds Act, 1982, during its inspection at six units of M/s. Shriram Raghavendra Chits Private Limited (SRCPL) at Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa and Tirupathi on Wednesday (May 3) and initiated steps to take necessary action against the firm.

The department is the regulatory authority for the operations of chit fund companies.

V. Rama Krishna, Inspector General (Registration & Stamps), said in a statement, “In view of the lapses identified, instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Registrars of Chits and Assistant Registrars of Chits to take necessary action on the SRCPL.”

They identified delays in payment of prized bid amounts which took more than one month, and in some cases, four to five months. Cash on hand and cheques on hand were not matching with the amounts shown in the finalised balance sheet. Same cheque number was used to pay for different and unrelated parties. Huge delays in presenting the cheques to banks which were received on March 31, 2022, was another violation. There was a huge difference between the bid payable outstanding amount and the amount lying in the second account, he said.

The foreman of the company showed the cheques received after March 31 in the books of the previous financial year which indicated that the company or the foreman was manipulating the daily accounts and fudging the balance sheet, he said.

The balance sheet maintained by the company was not as per the Chit Funds Act, 1982. “Further, 10% of the profit booked in each year has to be transferred to the Statutory Reserve. But the company has not shown any such transfer in the balance sheet. Though subscriptions that ran into crores of rupees remained unpaid by subscribers for more than three months, the foreman paid prize money to the prized bidders. The details from where the foreman met the amount could not be explained and it shows that the company has appropriated the statutory reserves which is not as per the provisions of the Chit Funds Act, 1982,” he alleged.

“The balance sheet, receipts and expenditure account and the statement showing the assets and liabilities of individual chit group were not filed as per the rules,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

