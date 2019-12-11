Andhra Pradesh

Stamps and coins exhibition in Guntur on December 14, 15

A stamps, coins and currency notes exhibition — Amaravathi Stamps and Coins Festival — will be held at Balaji Mandapam in Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple here during December 14-15. The exhibition is being organised by the Guntur Numismatic and Philatelic Society.

The highlights of the festival includes, inter-school competitive exhibition of stamps, coins and currency notes, exhibition of rare stamps, coins and currency notes, inter-school quiz, letter writing, drawing and elocution competitions.

A special philatelic first day cover on Mahatma Gandhi will be released on that day and a special cover on noted physician Kasaraneni Sadasiva Rao will also be released.

Secretary M.V.S. Prasad said that coins and stamps exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Bank of India Assistant General Manager M. Srinivasa Rao.

