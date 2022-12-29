HamberMenu
Stampede deaths: register criminal case against Chandrababu Naidu, demands Govt. Whip

Holding of public meeting on a narrow road led to the stampede, alleges Kapu Ramachandra Reddy

December 29, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at Rayadurg on Thursday.

Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy has demanded that a criminal case be registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the organisers of the meeting, who, according to him, have caused the death of eight persons at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at Rayadurg on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the stampede took place as Mr. Naidu conducted the public meeting on a narrow road and used drone camera to cover it.

In the past too, 30 persons had lost their lives during the publicity blitzkrieg unleashed by Mr. Naidu during the Godavari Pushkaralu, he alleged.

Many years ago, during the Basheer Bagh incident, several innocent people had died because of Mr. Naidu’s “brutal action on the farmers and anganwadi workers,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy alleged, and wondered “how many more lives will Mr. Naidu sacrifice for his selfish interests.”

TDP Polit Bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu did not even apologise and express grief over the stampede deaths at Kandukur, he alleged.

