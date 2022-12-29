Stampede deaths are murders committed by TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, alleges Kakani Govardhan Reddy

December 29, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has held TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the death of eight persons during the latter’s public meeting at Kandukur on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place because the meeting venue was crammed, and the former Chief Minister was deliberately choosing such places so that the crowds could be projected through drone cameras and publicised by the “yellow media” as “record-breaking” to boost the TDP’s image, Mr. Govardhan Reddy told the media in Nellore on Thursday.

The fact, whether it was due to human error or just an accident, should be ascertained, he observed.

Mr. Naidu formed a team that would “exaggerate the events” and it was what happened. The public meeting was initially planned to be held at NTR Junction, but it was later changed to a narrow street that was 20-ft. wide to show it as packed, the Minister said.

Mr. Naidu’s convoy drove into those lanes and started addressing the people, some of whom were eventually trampled in the melee, the Minister alleged.

The atmosphere was by then surcharged as a large number of TDP workers belonging to rival groups were jostling for space, and things went out of control even as Mr. Naidu went hammer and tongs against what he called the failure of the YSRCP government.

“The deaths are nothing but murders committed by Mr. Naidu, for which he should be booked as the prime accused in the case,” the Minister demanded.