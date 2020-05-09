Stalled tobacco auctions to resume on Monday

Much to the relief of farmers, e-auctioning of tobacco, which has been suspended since the lockdown came into effect, will recommence in two auction platforms in SPSR Nellore district on Monday.

Following pleas from farmers, who were worried over deterioration of crop quality due to prolonged delay in auctions, Industries Minister M.Goutham Reddy intervened and directed district officials to coordinate with Tobacco Board officials and recommence auctions in the district as the auction platforms were now in the green zone.

Auctions could not be restarted in D.C. Palli and Kaligiri in the Southern Light Soil (SLS) region when the Centre announced relaxation in lockdown condition and allowed agri-commodity marketing, as they came under red zone following detection of a positive COVID-19 case.