Andhra Pradesh

Stalled tobacco auctions to resume on Monday

Much to the relief of farmers, e-auctioning of tobacco, which has been suspended since the lockdown came into effect, will recommence in two auction platforms in SPSR Nellore district on Monday.

Following pleas from farmers, who were worried over deterioration of crop quality due to prolonged delay in auctions, Industries Minister M.Goutham Reddy intervened and directed district officials to coordinate with Tobacco Board officials and recommence auctions in the district as the auction platforms were now in the green zone.

Auctions could not be restarted in D.C. Palli and Kaligiri in the Southern Light Soil (SLS) region when the Centre announced relaxation in lockdown condition and allowed agri-commodity marketing, as they came under red zone following detection of a positive COVID-19 case.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:05:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/stalled-tobacco-auctions-to-resume-on-monday/article31546649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY