Stale ‘chikki’ being served to children in school, say Andhra Pradesh Food Commission officials

April 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chairman expresses anger over serving of insufficient quantity of food to the children

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Chitha Vijaya Pratap Reddy expressed anger over insufficient quantity of food being served to students at the MPP School at Yenamalakuduru during midday meals.

Mr. Pratap Reddy, along with Commission member Ganjimala Devi and Deputy Director P. Suresh visited the Government MPP School and Anganwadi centres located at Shiva Parvathi Nagar and Sai Nagar, on Wednesday.

“The Commission found that the staff served stale chikki to the children at the school. We also noticed that insufficient quantity of food was being served to the children, and the headmaster was not present at the time of the inspection,” Mr. Pratap Reddy said.

During the enquiry, the students said that the headmaster was irregular in his attendance at school. It was also observed that the staff were not maintaining stock registers and the records meant for ‘Take Home Ration’ (THR) scheme were not updated, the Chairman said.

NTR District Project Director of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and the District Education Officer were directed to take action against the erring staff, Mr. Pratap Reddy said.

Officers of the Women Development and Child Welfare, Anganwadi supervisers and other staff accompanied the Food Commission officials.

