Stakeholders emphasise control on social media to prevent human trafficking at meet in Viayawada

Officers of Judiciary, Police, Prosecutions and the civil society stressed the need for complete control on various social media groups to prevent human trafficking.

The stakeholders of various government and non-governmental agencies discussed on various measures to be taken to prevent human trafficking at the two-day national consultation on cyber-enabled human trafficking (CEHT) here on Friday.

Secretary, Village and Ward Secretariats, Infrastructure and Investments, S. Suresh Kumar, who was the chief guest at the concluding programme, said that sex education among students would help in bringing down human trafficking.

The speakers underlined the need to maintain a check on dark net, dating apps and other some social media platforms to check cyber-enabled human trafficking.

“Linking of international investigation agencies, sensitising the public on online security, creating cyber volunteers and effective functioning of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) will curb CEHT,” the officers said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that Mahila Police, working in village and ward secretariats, should be used in a full-fledged manner to check human trafficking.

Women Development and Child Welfare Secretary A. Surya Kumari, Director M. Venugopal Reddy, Superintendent of Police (CID) K.G.V. Saritha, Prajwala NGO co-founder Sunitha Krishnan, Access to Justice country head Ravikant and others spoke.

Police, judiciary, prosecutions, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and representatives of various NGOs of Manipur, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and other States participated.

