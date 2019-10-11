Stakeholders discuss rejuvenation of rivers

There is no life without wildlife and the concept of linking wildlife, forests, ecological balance and river rejuvenation needs to be understood in a holistic manner, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) N. Prateep Kumar said on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar was addressing a stakeholders’ consultation meeting on preparation of DPR for Rejuvenation of Krishna and Godavari rivers, held in the city. He said the Krishna and Godavari rivers were the lifelines of agrarian activity in Andhra Pradesh and their rejuvenation would significantly contribute to the region’s prosperity. He requested the stakeholders to provide implementable inputs for preparation of the DPR.

The meeting was organised by the Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB) and Institute for Wood Science and Technology (IWST). In the inaugural session, IFB Director D. Jayaprasad reiterated the significance of the project and emphasised on the role of forestry interventions and contribution from other stakeholders.

Major rivers in focus

He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had awarded the work of preparing DPR for rejuvenation of nine major rivers in India through forestry interventions to the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun. IFB, Hyderabad, one of the nine institutes under the Council, was entrusted with the task of preparing a DPR for Godavari with a catchment area of 3,12,812 sq. km in Andhra Pradesh, six other States and the union territory of Puducherry.

Similarly, IWST, Bengaluru, will prepare the DPR for Krishna River. The project development phase (DPR preparation) will last one year (2019-20) followed by a five-year implementation phase. The project would look into both quantity and quality of river discharge adopting a riverscape and multi-disciplinary approach.

State coordinators of the project Arul Rajan and Prabhudha spoke about the purpose of the meeting while City Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao assured all support from the police department in the works. Yella Reddy from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University emphasised the relevance of water conservation . Additional PCCF Anand Kumar Jha urged for community participation while APPCB Chairman B.S.S. Prasad attributed the pollution of river to mismanagement of sewage treatment plants.