Staggered classes for RGUKT students from Jan. 24

19 January 2022 00:57 IST

Priority will be given to final year Engineering students: V-C

In view of the current COVID situation and considering the safety of students with their learning requirements, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has decided to ask the students to report to campuses in a staggered manner, giving priority to the final year Engineering students.

In a statement on Tuesday, University Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy said the final year Engineering students would be asked to report to their respective campuses on January 23 and their classes would start from 24. All other students would be called in a staggered manner. He said the university was also examining the possibility of holding online classes for those who were affected by COVID and unable to report to the campuses.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting Prof. Hemachandra held on Tuesday with the Directors, Deans (Academics) Administrative Officers and others.

He directed the campuses to inform the students separately the exact date of reporting to the campuses. All students must be vaccinated and submit the vaccination certificate at the time of reporting to the campuses and would be required to strictly follow the COVID protocols, failing which they would be asked to leave the campus without prior notice.

The campuses should maintain clean and hygienic environment both in the hostels and in the academic blocks, he emphasized.