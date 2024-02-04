GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stage set for ‘Yadava Sankharavam’ in Vizianagaram on February 6

February 04, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika president V. Sai Kiran Yadav addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yadava Sanghala Rasthra Ikya Vedika president Veesapu Saikiran Yadav and vice president P. Ganesh Yadav on Sunday said that over 10,000 delegates would participate in the first-ever ‘Yadava Sankharavam’ to be held in Vizianagaram on February 6 (Tuesday) to highlight political injustice meted out to the community, which has a population of 3.5 lakh in the district.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Saikiran Yadav said that all mainstream parties have ignored the Yadava community in allocating MLA and MP seats in the last 50 years. He said that the Sankharavam would insist on all the parties to field leaders from the Yadava community in the ensuing general elections.

Mr. Ganesh Yadav said that a big rally would be taken out from the Fort Junction to Balaji Junction, where a public meeting would be held around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The association’s representatives, K. Bharat, S. Ravi Kishore, B. Raju and B. Satish, were present at the media conference.

