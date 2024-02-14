Stage set for theatrical release of Rajadhani Files in Andhra Pradesh on February 15

February 14, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The stage is set for the theatrical release of Rajadhani Files, a movie that seeks to throw light on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s concept of ‘setting up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh’, on February 15 (Thursday), two days after the Andhra Pradesh High Court judge N. Jayasurya reserved his order on a stay petition filed by MLC and YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy.

He prayed for the imposition of a stay on the release of the movie, contending that it was related to the proposed ‘three capitals’ while the characters in it resemble Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and other YSRCP leaders.

He mentioned that even the names of the characters are similar to that of the real-life persons. Amaravati was named as ‘Ayiravathi’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have been named as ‘Surendra Bedi’ and N. Rambabu Naidu respectively. The intent of the movie makers (Telugu One Productions, producers Katamneni Ravi Shankar and Himabindu and director Bhanu) is evident from a trailer released on YouTube channel on February 5.

Mr. Appi Reddy insisted that the movie was defamatory against the ruling party and since the matter relating to three capitals was sub judice in various courts, doing any promotion about it was contemptuous and violative of the Rules, 1991 in terms of Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao argued on behalf of the respondents that the court cannot grant a stay, saying that the movie was an artistic expression of the director and it was fictional. Since the petitioner could not even point out any defamatory material, the movie release could not be interdicted by the courts as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the Viacom and other judgments.

