Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

December 07, 2022 06:01 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - NAGAYALANKA

The Wildlife Management officials of the Forest Department are making arrangements for the safe nesting of Olive Ridley turtles, along the sea coast of the Krishna district.

The sea turtles will appear on the shores of Hamsaladeevi, Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi and other seabed villages, to lay eggs. The Wildlife authorities, in association with a few NGOs, will take measures for the protection and succesful hatching of the eggs. them.

Every year, Olive Ridley turtles come to the shore for nesting. We identify the eggs, shift them to the hatchery where they are protected to ensure successful hatching, and then release the hatchlings into sea,” says a woman, Bujji, who takes care of the Olive Ridley conservation project at Nagayalanka shore.

“Turtles lay about 120 to 150 eggs. We, the men and women of the families around here, patrol the shore, identify the spots where the turtles lay eggs and shift them safely to the hatchery,” says another woman, Lakshmi.

“Dogs, jackals, eagles and other birds eat away the eggs and kill the hatchlings in the absence of protection. So, we have to protect them carefully,” Ms. Lakshmi, who guards a turtle hatchery says.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Addl. PCCF-Wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey, who monitors the programme, says the Forest Department, in association with a few NGOs, has taken up the project to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles which come under the Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“Olive Ridley Turtles are listed as ‘vulnerable’ under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Forest Department supplies the material necessary for patrolling and arranging hatcheries for those engaged in the programme,” Ms. Shanti Priya says.

“We make necessary arrangements to protect and release them into the sea. We are releasing some thousands of young turtle hatchlings every year,” the Additional PCCF said.

Ms. Shanti Priya said the cooperation from the locals, other department officials and the tourists was good in taking up the programme.