Stage set for national-level games of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools to be held in Andhra Pradesh

Over 4,000 tribal students from 22 States are expected to participate in the six-day event

December 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has made elaborate arrangements for the national-level Ekalavya Model Residential School games to be held from December 17 to 22. About 4,000 students from 22 States are expected to attend the event.

The games will be conducted at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) and Acharya Nagarajuna University (ANU). A few events will be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Gymkhana Swimming Pool, and CHRK Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada and some other venues in NTR and Guntur districts.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora have been monitoring the arrangements for the EMRS National Games 2022-23.

Athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, gymnastics, judo, tennis, taekwondo, swimming, shooting, yoga, weightlifting, handball, kabaddi, basketball, football, kho-kho, volleyball and other events will be conducted for tribal boys and girls in under-14 and under-19 categories.

Boarding and lodging have been arranged for the players, coaches and officers attending the event.

Tribal Welfare Department Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, Director M. Jahnavi, officers of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and TRICOR are monitoring the arrangements.

