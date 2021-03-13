Stage set for MLC poll in East Godavari on Sunday

11 contestants are in the fray

Stage is set for the polling of the East - West Godavari MLC (Teachers) Constituency in the East Godavari district, in which 9,702 are expected to exercise their franchise on Sunday. As many as 11 contestants are in the fray.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said, “The voter slips have been distributed to 9,484 voters. However, they could not be distributed to 216 voters for various reasons. The polling will be conducted in the 67 stations in the district.”

The polling will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the agency, the polling will be closed by 2 p.m. The ballot boxes will be shifted to the counting room on the JNTU-Kakinada campus.