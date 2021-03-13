Stage set for Legislative Council elections

Vijayawada

13 March 2021 23:23 IST

30 in fray for East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur teachers’ constituencies

All is set for the biennial elections to the A.P. Legislative Council for East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur Teachers’ Constituencies to be conducted on Sunday. Counting of votes will be taken up on March 17.

In all, 30 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies.

In the East-West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency, 17,467 voters will exercise their franchise, while the number of electors in Krishna-Guntur constituency is 13,505.

Elections will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the polling stations located in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of Yetapaka, Rampachodavaram, Kukunoor and Jangareddygudem. Of the total 227 polling stations, 75 have been identified as critical. Elections in other areas will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters should not carry mobile phones, cameras, or any type of digital equipment into the polling stations. They have to produce the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Aadhaar or PAN card, driving licence, passport, or the degree or diploma certificates issued by the universities to exercise their franchise.

Webcast and video recording of the polling process will be conducted. Voters have to follow COVID-19 protocols, according to the election authorities.

As many as, 2,121 polling and 2,409 police personnel will be deployed for the elections. In all, 152 static surveillance teams and 159 flying squads will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling.

IAS officers I. Samuel Anand Kumar and K.V. Ramana will be the observers for the East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur constituencies respectively.

Officials visited the polling stations in the districts on Saturday, and reviewed the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the elections.