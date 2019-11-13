Stage set for launch of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ in Ongole

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the administration to gear up for the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme scheduled be launched at the PVR High School in Ongole on Thursday (November 14). The programme envisages showcasing the educational reforms being implemented by the State.

In the first phase, the State will take up 15,000 schools for renovation and a pictorial representation of how it was before and how it looks after renovation would be displayed, Mr. Jagan said, addressing a meeting organised in connection with Spandana, on Tuesday. He said teachers would be imparted training to effectively implement the decision to introduce English medium from Classes 1 to 6 in government schools from the next academic year. The parent committees and locals would be involved to make it an inclusive system, he added.

Cards for fishermen

Mr. Jagan asked the officials to disburse digital cards to the fishermen so they could avail the benefits being planned to extend to the community on November 21, coinciding with World Fishermen Day. He said the officials would collect the date of the beneficiaries from November 20 for issue of ration cards, pension, Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement facilities. He also wanted to know the progress in data collection pertaining to the beneficiaries of the Rythu Bharosa scheme and informed that the last date for registrations by tenant farmers had been extended till December 15.

He said the district Collectors should own up the housing scheme and work with commitment as this scheme would place the State on a high pedestal. “Your efforts would define our success,” he said. He said all the data should be displayed at the Village Secretariats and social audit was mandatory. He also wanted the officials to ensure that shops around these Secretariats are set up for sale of quality seeds, fertilizers and other items.