Stage set for launch of leprosy detection drive

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (PH&FW) of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) is organising a fortnight-long Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) in 10 districts beginning Saturday.

It is aimed at finding out the rate of prevalence of more than one case of leprosy per 10,000 population and administering treatment to people showing early signs of this infectious disease, said G. Hymavathi, Additional Director (A.P.), National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP).

‘Early detection is key’

Addressing media persons along with Joint Director P. Rajendra Prasad on Friday, Dr. Hymavathi said the Centre had identified 10 districts for carrying out the LCDC in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the International Federation of Anti-Leprosy Associations, Damien Foundation India Trust and Lepra Society.

In 2018-19, 5,294 new cases were detected and 1,391 came to light during April-July this year.

For making the LCDC a success, the officers and staff of the Department of PH&FW, PHC doctors, Accredited Social Health Activists, auxiliary nurse midwives and other stakeholders were trained, Dr. Hymavathi said, pointing out that permanent damage could be prevented by taking medication and undergoing reconstructive surgeries in the initial phases.