Stage set for finalising MGNREGS works worth ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Pawan Kalyan has announced the commencement of 87 types of development works with an outlay of nearly ₹4,500 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 13,326 gram panchayats.

The stage for these works would be set at the ‘grama sabhas’to be conducted in the panchayats on August 23, wherein officials of the PR&RD Department would finalise them under the aegis of the sarpanches, and with the direct involvement of the people, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the media at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on August 22 (Thursday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the department targeted creation of nine-crore person-days that would benefit 54 lakh families, and expressed the government’s commitment to empowering the gram panchayats as per the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments.

He pointed out that a sum of ₹40,579 crore was given by the Centre to the State government for implementing the MGNREGS in 2019-23, but the result was far from satisfactory as the funds were diverted for other purposes, and that the total revenue of the panchayats came down from ₹240 crore in 2014-19 to ₹170 crore in 2019-23.

Social audit had gone for a toss as the YSRCP government was least bothered about utilising the resources properly, he said. “The government is now contemplating having social audits done under the aegis of the police officers,” he said.

Social forestry

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said vast tracts of lands owned by the gram panchayats remained useless for a long time. Keeping this in view, the PR&RD Department thought of undertaking social forestry, especially growing teakwood, on these lands in order to generate revenue for self sustenance, he said.

Also, there were plans to promote eco-tourism in the villages. “Due priority has been given to augmenting drinking water supply infrastructure in the villages,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.

