GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stage set for finalising MGNREGS works worth ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Sarpanches, with the direct involvement of people, will finalise 87 types of development works in the grama sabhas to be conducted in 13,326 panchayats on August 23

Published - August 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan addressing the media, at the JSP office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan addressing the media, at the JSP office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Pawan Kalyan has announced the commencement of 87 types of development works with an outlay of nearly ₹4,500 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 13,326 gram panchayats.

The stage for these works would be set at the ‘grama sabhas’to be conducted in the panchayats on August 23, wherein officials of the PR&RD Department would finalise them under the aegis of the sarpanches, and with the direct involvement of the people, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the media at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on August 22 (Thursday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the department targeted creation of nine-crore person-days that would benefit 54 lakh families, and expressed the government’s commitment to empowering the gram panchayats as per the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments.

He pointed out that a sum of ₹40,579 crore was given by the Centre to the State government for implementing the MGNREGS in 2019-23, but the result was far from satisfactory as the funds were diverted for other purposes, and that the total revenue of the panchayats came down from ₹240 crore in 2014-19 to ₹170 crore in 2019-23.

Social audit had gone for a toss as the YSRCP government was least bothered about utilising the resources properly, he said. “The government is now contemplating having social audits done under the aegis of the police officers,” he said.

Social forestry

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said vast tracts of lands owned by the gram panchayats remained useless for a long time. Keeping this in view, the PR&RD Department thought of undertaking social forestry, especially growing teakwood, on these lands in order to generate revenue for self sustenance, he said.

Also, there were plans to promote eco-tourism in the villages. “Due priority has been given to augmenting drinking water supply infrastructure in the villages,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / local authority / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.