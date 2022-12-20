Stage set for distribution of tabs to Class 8 students in Andhra Pradesh on December 21

December 20, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

The stage is set for distribution of e-content based tablets to Class VIII students and faculty by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Edlapalli ZP High School in Bapatla district on December 21, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

The government’s decision to distribute tablets is a part of the host of reforms being ushered in the school education system since 2019.

“The government is giving utmost importance to school education as is evident from initiatives such as Amma Vodi, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Kanuka, curricular reforms, and comprehensive academic and administrative reforms,” says S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner, School Education.

Amma Vodi

To increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), Amma Vodi is being implemented with a financial assistance of ₹15,000 to each beneficiary mother annually. So far, the government has spent ₹19,617.6 crore benefiting about 45 lakh mothers.

Facilities have been provided in 15,715 schools under Phase I of the ‘Mana Badi Nadu- Nedu’ programme at a cost of ₹3,669 crore. Provision of additional classrooms has been included in the 11 components that form part of the Phase II programme. Works have been taken up in 22,344 schools with an outlay of ₹8,000 crore. So far, the expenditure incurred is ₹1,237.95 crore.

Revamped mid-day meal

A revamped mid-day meal programme has been launched under the ‘Jagananna Gorumuddha’ scheme. Under it, five eggs per week and three peanut jaggery (chikki) are being served to children. About 15 varieties of items that have more nutritional value than the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) are being served per week by spending an amount of ₹1,800 crore per annum, says Mr. Suresh Kumar.

Under the Vidya Kanuka scheme, the government has supplied teaching-learning material in the form of student kits. Each kit consists of a school bag, three pairs of uniforms with stitching charge, a belt, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, and an English to Telugu Oxford dictionary. The government has spent ₹2,323.99 crore so far under the scheme to benefit around 45 lakh children every year.

Curricular reforms

The government has also implemented several curricular reforms from the academic year 2020-21 with a focus on Foundational Learning and Numeracy. The textbooks from Classes I to VIII have been redesigned with focus on activity-based curriculum and made bilingual to facilitate smooth transition to English medium.

Spoken English is being imparted to all the students, especially those in Class VIII, as they will be appearing for Class 10 public examination in the CBSE pattern during 2024-25 academic year.

The textbooks from Class VIII onwards have been adopted from the NCERT and customised with local content from this academic year, the official says.

Administrative reforms have been initiated as per the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations to provide qualified subject teachers for all classes from Class 3 onwards, and schools have been re-categorised into six types in the 5:3:3:4 pattern. They include Satellite Foundational School (PP1 & PP2), Foundational School (PP1, PP2, Class 1 & 2), Foundational School Plus (PP1, PP2, Classes 1 to 5), Pre-High School (Classes 3 to 7/8), High School (Classes 3 to 10) and High School Plus (Classes 3 to 12).

Performance Grading Index (PGI) is a relatively new index that measures the overall performance of States/UTs on a uniform scale to catalyze the transformational change in the field of school education.

Andhra Pradesh’s total score in 2017-18 was 728. It had scored 902 in 2020-21, and stood 7th in the country.