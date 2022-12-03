Stage being set for winged visitors to fish and frolic with gay abandon at Uppalapadu sanctuary in Guntur

December 03, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

The AP Forest Department has taken up weed removal at the Uppalapadu bird sanctuary located near Pedakakani in Guntur district.

The water body, which spreads over nine acres, is a refuge for thousands of birds throughout the year, including highly endangered grey pelicans. The weed, particularly the water hyacinth, has become a major problem for the birds in having their food and water.

“The hyacinth is one of the most noxious aquatic weeds. Once we remove it, the birds could utilise the water, move around freely and fish. The water will become fresh after the process,” K. Mahaboob Basha, District Forest Officer (DFO), Guntur, tells The Hindu.

Almost 50% of the weed removal is over. It is a difficult and labour-intensive task which needs to be done manually as use of machinery could scare away the birds, he observes.

Main species

Spot-billed pelicans, painted storks, open-billed storks, white ibis, glossy ibis, night herons, little cormorants, coots, spot-billed ducks and moorhens are among the main migratory species that take shelter here. The main vegetation on the mounds is prosopis juliflora and these trees are getting deteriorated because of continuous use by the birds. The department is replanting the trees, known as sarkari tumma in Telugu, to improve the green cover, says Mr. Basha. Fourteen mounds extending over two acres in the water body harbour the birds. The 14 artificial perching stands installed for nesting, are being utilised well by the birds, he adds.

“More than 12,000 birds have been coming to this place every year with spot-billed pelicans constituting around 4,000 and painted storks about 2,000. Twenty-three species account for the rest,” he explains. Prominent among these are: black-crowned night heron, Asian openbill, darter, little cormorant, bronze-winged jacana, little grebe, white-breasted water hen, purple swamp hen, intermediate egret, cattle egret, Indian pond heron, black-winged stilt, northern shoveler, gargany, comb duck and lesser-whistling teal.