Stage being set for township inauguration by CM at Gudivada on June 16

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar and hand over 8,912 houses built by the AP Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) to the beneficiaries at Mallayapalem village of Gudivada in Krishna district on June 16.

After being postponed twice, the programme is now scheduled for Friday and the Krishna district officials are making necessary arrangements.

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu along with MLC and Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, SP P. Joshua, Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and others inspected the arrangements at Mallayapalem on Tuesday.

Mr. Raja Babu asked the officials concerned to arrange a helipad, barricading at the meeting ground and galleries for the public. He said drinking water, ORS solution and buttermilk would be provided in all the galleries for the public.

Mr. Joshua said that the meeting venue would be under the control of police from 15th morning and police personnel would be deployed accordingly.

