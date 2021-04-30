Staff’s health our top priority, says RTC MD

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur on Thursday said the employees’ welfare was the top priority for the management in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

In a statement, he said the main hospitals constructed at Vidyadharapuram was meant to cater to the medical needs of the employees, both in service and the retired staff. RTC employees from across the State visit this hospital for treatment. Doctors with certain specialisations were not available in the hospital and in such cases, the patients were referred to private hospitals. The 30-bed hospital extended medical services to nearly 250 employees every day, he said.

With regard to COVID, the hospital was equipped with the oxygen facility and patients were being referred to private hospitals. To ensure health safety of the employees, thermal scanners were given to every depot and those showing symptoms were sent to dispensaries and they were supplied with COVID kits, he said, adding that for vaccination, camps would be set up in every bus depot.

Mr. Thakur admitted that a few of the employees had died while undergoing treatment. “But there has been no neglect on the part of the management in extending medical services to employees who were in need of it,” he clarified.

From March this year, the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) was being implemented for 50,500 employees and their details had been submitted to the Aarogyasri wing. “They will get their health cards immediately,” he said.