Staffer discharging duty in inebriated condition at Srisailam temple irks devotees in Andhra Pradesh

Devotees stage demonstration; the outsourced staff has been removed and stringent action will be taken, says temple Executive Officer

Published - August 02, 2024 07:13 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
A view of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district.

A view of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district. | Photo Credit: File photo

An outsourced worker supervising the darshan queue lines in an inebriated condition at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on August 2 (Thursday) night triggered a row.

The devotees found the worker discharging his duty under the influence of alcohol at around 9 pm. Some devotees manhandled him and brought the issue to the notice of the other staff on duty.

With no takers of their complaint, the devotees shouted slogans and staged a demonstration. An official of the Assistant Executive Officer rank tried to pacify the angry devotees who accused the temple administration of being indifferent to such instances in the place of worship.

Temple Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju instructed the in-charge official to lodge a police complaint.

“It is an unfortunate incident that should not have happened on the temple premises. We have removed the outsourced staff from duty. Stringent action will be taken against the queue line supervisor for dereliction of duty,” Mr. Peddi Raju told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the devotees accused the temple administration of being lax in dealing with such instances despite regular occurrences. They demanded punitive action against the erring staff.

