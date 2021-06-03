Staffer at DMHO’s office ‘ends life’

ANANTAPUR

03 June 2021 04:38 IST

An employee working with Additional District Medical and Health Officer in Anantapur reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Wednesday by jumping from the terrace of the three-storied building.

A roadside shop owner noticed the man, L. Vijay Kumar, lying on the ground and informed the police.

Two Town Circle Inspector S. Jakeer Hussain Khan said according to the CCTV footage of the office, Vijay Kumar had jumped off the building at 4.48 a.m.

Debt burden

The police said Vijay Kumar(36), who was appointed on compassionate grounds four years ago following his mother’s demise while working in the same office, had allegedly told family members that he was unable to overcome the debt burden. Drawing a salary of ₹25,000 a month, he reportedly had debts running into lakhs and found it difficult to run his family.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.