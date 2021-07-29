Staff told to keep a watch on those under isolation

CHITTOOR

29 July 2021 01:15 IST

‘No infected person should step out before the end of home isolation period’

As part of the preparedness for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the authorities of Chittoor Municipal Corporation have intensified surveillance on the home isolation cases, spread over 50 divisions. The figure of COVID-positive persons under home isolation was 166 as on Wednesday.

Inspecting the divisions on the outskirts of the corporation, Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath instructed the field staff on COVID duties to keep a close watch on those isolating at home in order to prevent them from moving out freely before completing the regimen.

He said infected persons, though asymptomatic, should not step out before ending their isolation period as they could spread the infection to others.

Special teams were formed to regularly inspect the business establishments to prevent crowing of customers. “Those who violate the guidelines would be slapped with heavy fines,” the commissioner said.

The localities that record two or more COVID cases would be maintained as containment zones, with barricading if necessary.

The official directed the staff to give utmost importance to tracing of the primary and secondary contacts of infected persons. Mr. Viswanath also appealed to the public to immediately go to a testing centre if they suspected any COVID-related symptoms.

The commissioner said that with slight slowdown in the daily COVID case count, there was an air of relaxation among the public, and it should be shunned forthwith as the threat of third wave was still persisting.