Staff to wage a united fight against pay revision GOs

Gazetted officers challenge G.O. in HC

The employees’ associations and Joint Action Committees (JACs) have decided to wage a joint struggle to oppose what they called the downward revision of salaries, as per the G.O. issued by the State government.

AP NGOs’ Association, AP Amaravati JAC, AP JAC, Secretariat Employees’ Association, AP Government Employees’ Association and such other organisations met on Thursday to discuss the future course of action with the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma asserting that the 23% fitment and the G.O. relating to it would not result in downward revision of salaries following the implementation of the new PRC report.

Strike notice

AP JAC president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that they had decided to come on one platform keeping the welfare of employees in view. It was decided to keep the internal frictions aside and fight for the rightful PRC. The issues would be discussed with the members of associations, he said, adding, strike notice would be issued by the AP NGOs’ Association.

Secretariat Employees’ Association president Venkatarami Reddy said that issues were being discussed with the employees. A united struggle would help in mounting pressure on the government, he said.

AP Government Employees’ Association president K. Suryanarayana said that the fight would continue until the government withdrew the G.O.

AP Gazetted Officers’ Association president K.V. Krishnaiah said that they filed a petition in the High Court challenging the G.O. There was no scope for reduction in the salaries as per the AP Reorganisation Act. Both protests and legal fight would continue, he said.

The associations are likely to announce an action plan on Friday.