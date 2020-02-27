St. Paul’s, Huzurnagar, and Akshara, Kakinada ace The Hindu Young World Quiz

VIJAYAWADA

27 February 2020 00:19 IST

305 teams from various districts from A.P. and Telangana participate in the 20th edition of the event

The students of St. Paul’s School in Huzurnagar of Telangana and Akshara School, Kakinada, won The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 in the junior and senior categories respectively.

The 20th edition of the longest-running and largest live school quizzes was conducted by The Hindu in the city and over 305 teams (710 participants) from several schools in Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts participated in it. It was conducted at the Siddhartha Academy.

Advertising

Advertising

Six teams each of the total 111 junior teams and 194 senior teams made it to the on-stage final quiz which was conducted by The Hindu’s resident quiz master V.V. Ramanan.

The on-stage final round of the quiz witnessed tough competition between the teams that vied for the top honours.

In the juniors category, D. Tarak and S. Karthikeya of St. Paul’s School (Huzurnagar) clinched the trophy by scoring 90 points.

They were followed by B. Nikhil Sai Sampras and K. Abhiram of V.P.S. Public School, Vijayawada ( 75 points), V. Praveen and V. Sanjay of Nirmal Hruday School, Chillakallu (65 points), A. Jaidev Chowdary and T. Virkram Aditya of V.P. Siddharta Public School (second team, 60 points), Vedant and Manikanta of St. John’s E.M. High School, Vijayawada (45 points) and Mahul Das and G. Shiva Shankar of St. John’s E.M. High School, Vijayawada (second team, 20 points).

The quiz for seniors category turned exciting towards the end as teams competed with almost same scores.

Waheed and Saketh of Akshara School, Kakinada, won the competition scoring 109 points, while the first runners up Bala Nithya and Voruganti Sahithi of Nirmal Hruday School, Chillakallu scored 107 points.

Agastya Indla and Sai Svanik Chiramana of V.P. Siddhartha Public School, Vijayawada (65 points), D. Sai Durga Rishi and G. Abhiveer of Narayana Co School, Vijayawada (64 points), B. Charitha Sree and T. Kovidh of Dr. K.L.P. Public School, Guntur (58 points) and B. Yuva Kumar and Vyomini Tiwari of Bhashyam Blooms, Guntur (50 points) ended runners up in respective positions.

Chief Guest of the event LIC of India, Senior Divisional Manager, P. Suryanarayana and Soulfull, Area Sales Manager, Saptagiri Vasu gave away prizes and gift hampers to the winners and runners up.

The winning team members were given bicycles along with the prizes given to all the finalists.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Suryanarayana congratulated the winners and finalists. He told students that participation was more important than winning. Parents, teachers from various schools were present.

The Quiz was supported by LIC of India (presenting sponsor), Eveready Industries (Gift partner), Soulfull (nutrition partner), Sri Raju Ghee Sweets, Eluru Road (Snacks partner) and Khushi TV (channel partner).