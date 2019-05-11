ST panel issues notice for inquiry into Pedakodapalle encounter

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sent a notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and DGP R.P. Thakur to conduct an investigation into the alleged encounter of two tribal persons by a party of Greyhounds and the CRPF in the forest near Buradamamidi in Pedakodapalle panchayat of Visakhapatnam district on March 15.

The notice was based on a fact-finding report sent by Ramarao Dora, convenor of Adivasi Reservation Parirakshana Porata Samithi (ARPPS). The NCST has sought a reply by May 24, failing which it would exercise the power of Civil Court conferred upon it under Clause (8) of Article 338A of the Constitution.

Mr. Dora, in his report, had claimed that the two tribal people—Batti Bhushanam (52) and Sidaari Jamadhar (30), residents of Muttaveedhi and Pedakodapalle—were innocent hunters, and were shot dead in cold blood.

According to the report, the combing party without caring to know about the identity of the Adivasis, opened fire, killing them. After the incident the police reportedly tried to cover it up by claiming that they were armed militia members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee of the CPI (Maoists).

Mr. Dora’s report was based on a visit to the villages of the victims such as Buradamamidi and Pedakodapalle and interaction with the two survivors— Sidaari Rambabu and Koda Bonjubabu.

Mr. Dora recollected at least two such incidents in the past and demanded an independent probe into the alleged encounter and cases under relevant sections of culpable homicide be booked against the security personnel.

Police counter claim

However, the police continue to maintain their version that the deceased were part of the armed squads of the Maoists. According to a senior police officer, post Ramaguda encounter, in which 30 Maoists were killed by the Greyhounds in October 2016, the Maoists had changed security cover.

Whenever the Maoists were in a big group with a couple of top leaders among them, they throw a four-ring security cordon. “The first ring is always tribal sympathisers in the form of woodcutters, and the second ring is local or armed militia in the garb of hunters. The third and fourth ring comprise men from their cadres and militia. In this case, there is no doubt that the victims were from the armed squads,” he said.

According to sources, the combing party reportedly had information about the presence of about 25 Maoists in Pedakodapalle region. The group had moved from Nandapur of Koraput district via Padua and were based in Pedabayalu to create disturbances during polls,” he said.

Sources claim that it was the same group that was moving back to Nandapur when they exchanged fire with the Special Operations Group and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha on Wednesday.

“Five from the dalam including Rinki, among the main accused in the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, was shot dead in the incident,” Rural SP Attada Babujee said.