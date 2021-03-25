ST panel firm on upholding rights of tribal people: official

‘Complaints will be addressed in 30 days’

The National ST Commission is committed to upholding the rights of the tribal people, Assistant Director of the Commission V. Ashok Vardhan has said. He is on a two-day visit to the Agency areas of the district.

During his visit to Guttulapattu Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School, Chintalaveethi and Tummapada on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok Vardhan informed the tribal people of the services being rendered by the Commission for their welfare. He called upon them to tell him of their problems so that he could take them to the notice of the higher authorities and strive for solutions.He also advised them to know about the welfare and development activities carried out by the Central and the State governments for their welfare. He also asked the officials about the utilisation of funds, earmarked for ST welfare, and the development works undertaken. He said that the complaints received from the tribal people would be addressed in 30 days.

He asked the teachers and students of Guttulapattu tribal welfare school on their problems. Pangi Jyothi of Class X of Buruguchattu village said on the death of her father, her paternal uncle had occupied her land, which had also deprived her of the benefit of ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme. Teachers G. Radha and B. Padmavathi apprised him of their problems. V. Lakshmi of Mettuguda told him about the lack of septic latrines, lack of drinking water, of transport and roads in her village. School Headmistress M. Gangabhavani, teachers and students participated.