St. Joseph’s Degree College celebrates silver jubilee

The St. Joseph’s Degree College organised a silver jubilee function at the college premises in the city on Wednesday.

TDP leader T.G. Bharath, the chief guest, stressed on the importance of communication. He added that college graduates are facing tough competition in the job market.

The CEO of St. Joseph’s educational institutions A.C Anoop told the students that the management is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure for all-round development of the students.

The academic head of the college Y. Showrilu Reddy advised the students to utilise their time in the college properly for a better future. Ms. Reddy also stressed on the importance of discipline.