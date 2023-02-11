ST Corporation will be strengthened on priority basis in Andhra Pradesh if TDP is voted to power, says Lokesh

February 11, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on coming to power in 2024, will prioritise the strengthening of the Scheduled Tribes Corporation with ample funds and prove its commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden sections, says its national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Interacting with the residents of the ST Colony at Medawada in Srirangarajapuram mandal of Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency on the 16th day of his Yuva Galam walkathon on Saturday, Mr. Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the STs by crippling the corporation and diverting the ST Sub-Plan funds, besides stopping the benefits to them such as pensions, subsidised loans, and overseas education.

A few community leaders, in a representation to Mr. Lokesh, deplored that several families in the constituency had no permanent house. Their grievances included denial of permission to collect the forest produce such as honey, lack of provision to avail themselves of loans through the ST Corporation, and lack of assistance either to perform the marriage of girls or provide overseas education for children.

Police take away mike

Earlier, tension prevailed at the Pullur Cross in the mandal as the police denied permission to use the hand mike and took away the gadget.

Resenting the act of the police, Mr. Lokesh stood on a stool and addressed the people without the mike.

“I am not a terrorist. I am Lokesh. Instead of deploying 1,000 policemen comprising six Deputy SPs, the police should concentrate on taking action on those who perpetrate atrocities against women,” he said.

“In the past, IAS officers had gone to jail. But now, it will be the turn of the IPS officers,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that he would wage a relentless fight for the sake of women, youth, and farmers.

He said the TDP government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu had never created troubles by taking away the mikes when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy or Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook padayatra in the State.

“The G.O. No. 1 is being enforced only on Lokesh, while the YSRCP leaders are out of its ambit,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that in the constituency being represented by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, “development is nil and corruption is full.”

At Pillari Kuppam village, Mr. Lokesh broke into a run, taking the party cadres, policemen on bandobast duty, and the villagers by surprise.

Section 30 imposed

The Yuva Galam walkathon would commence from Puttur mandal in Tirupati district on Sunday.

However, the police issued an order promulgating Section 30 of the Police Act, 1961, in the mandals falling under the Nagari and Satyavedu Assembly constituencies.

Deputy SP (Puttur Division) R. Rama Raju said the organisers of any processions, assemblies, and public meetings should apply for police permission, along with details of the itinerary.