ST Commission urged to take action against those making allegations against Endowments official

Andhra Pradesh Ambedkar Rights Forum president Bonga Bhanumurthy urged A.P. State ST Commission chairperson D.V.G. Sankara Rao to protect the honour of an official in the Endowments Department, whose name was reportedly dragged into a political controversy.

He submitted a memorandum to Mr. Sankara Rao and said that she was facing many problems in society due to allegations that she had an affair with a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Bhanumurthy said that many influential persons were making baseless allegations against the officer who belongs to Scheduled Tribe community. Mr. Sankara Rao assured to take stern action on those responsible for making allegations against the official following an inquiry.

