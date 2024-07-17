GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ST Commission urged to take action against those making allegations against Endowments official

Published - July 17, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Ambedkar Rights Forum president Bonga Bhanumurthy urged A.P. State ST Commission chairperson D.V.G. Sankara Rao to protect the honour of an official in the Endowments Department, whose name was reportedly dragged into a political controversy.

He submitted a memorandum to Mr. Sankara Rao and said that she was facing many problems in society due to allegations that she had an affair with a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Bhanumurthy said that many influential persons were making baseless allegations against the officer who belongs to Scheduled Tribe community. Mr. Sankara Rao assured to take stern action on those responsible for making allegations against the official following an inquiry.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.