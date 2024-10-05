GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ST Commission member assures inclusion of Shikari community in SC category

People of the community say that they are included in the OBC list but belong to the ‘Nakkala’ and ‘Vagri’ tribes, and demand that they be given SC certificates

Published - October 05, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
ST Commission member V. Sankar Naik interacting with people from the Shikari community in Anantapur on Saturday.

ST Commission member V. Sankar Naik interacting with people from the Shikari community in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

ST Commission member V. Sankar Naik on Saturday assured to consider the demand of including Shikari community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

During his visit to Buddappa Nagar in Anantapur, Mr. Naik interacted with representatives of the Shikari community, who apprised him of the fact that they are included in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) list, however they belong to the ‘Nakkala’ and ‘Vagri’ tribes and demanded that they be given ST caste certificates.

Mr. Naik assured them that authorities will soon visit their locality and collect information, instructing them to give written representations. He said that the government will send a report to the ST Commission for necessary action, and following the recommendations of the Commission, ST certificates would be provided to the Shikaris.

Further, the Commission member highlighted that the Centre and State governments are implementing various schemes and sufficient funds to uplift the tribals, adding that Anantapur-based RDT, Revenue, Police, Education and other departments have been implementing various schemes for the tribals.

He mentioned that 88 families are living in Shikari Colony and there are 124 children, out of whom 39 were not enrolled in schools. He urged the Education Department officials to get the children admitted in school. Later, Mr. Naik called on District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and directed the latter to resolve the issues concerning the tribals.

