ST Commission chairman inspects hostels in Parvatipuram-Manyam district following food poisoning incidents

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission chairperson and former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Sunday directed all hostel wardens to ensure cleanliness and hygienic conditions as well as high-quality food for the students in their respective hostels.

Given the rampant viral fevers and food poisoning incidents, Mr. Rao inspected several hostels of government schools and colleges in Gummalakshmipuram mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking to the media, he said that following the incident of several students being hospitalised due to contamination of food in the Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School’s hostel in Jamiguda of Alluri Sitarama Raju district recently, he directed teachers, doctors and officials concerned to prioritise the protection of students’ health as tribal areas of the district are prone to viral infections.

