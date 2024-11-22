ST Commission asks Revenue Dept. to guarantee roads, house sites for tribes of Kakinada district

Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik on Friday directed the Revenue Department officials to propose roads, house sites and houses for the tribal people of Sankavaram mandal in Kakinada district.

Mr. Naik inspected the basic amenities and facilities in the villages of Avelthi, Anumarthi, Ondregula within the mandal, where he took stock of the poor amenities and access to road, medical and health facilities.

During the village-level meetings, he interacted with the tribes of Konda Reddi (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group), Konda Kammara, Manne Dora and Konda Dora, in which he documented the challenges and requirements of the tribal people, while assuring them of better living standards.

In an official release, Mr. Naik stated that the tribes have been struggling for access to better road connectivity. He further appealed to the people to avoid early marriages, particularly for women. He also assured 150 days of work under the MGNREGA and various social pensions to eligible individuals.

