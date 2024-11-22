ADVERTISEMENT

ST Commission asks Revenue Dept. to guarantee roads, house sites for tribes of Kakinada district

Updated - November 22, 2024 08:01 pm IST - SANKAVARAM

Vaditya Shankar Naik interacts with the tribes of Konda Reddi, Konda Kammara, Manne Dora and Konda Dora, and documents their challenges and requirements

The Hindu Bureau

Scheduled Tribes Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik interacting with tribals in Sankavaram mandal of Kakinada district on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik on Friday directed the Revenue Department officials to propose roads, house sites and houses for the tribal people of Sankavaram mandal in Kakinada district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naik inspected the basic amenities and facilities in the villages of Avelthi, Anumarthi, Ondregula within the mandal, where he took stock of the poor amenities and access to road, medical and health facilities.

During the village-level meetings, he interacted with the tribes of Konda Reddi (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group), Konda Kammara, Manne Dora and Konda Dora, in which he documented the challenges and requirements of the tribal people, while assuring them of better living standards.

In an official release, Mr. Naik stated that the tribes have been struggling for access to better road connectivity. He further appealed to the people to avoid early marriages, particularly for women. He also assured 150 days of work under the MGNREGA and various social pensions to eligible individuals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US