SSC supplementary exams: students exempted from exam fee in Andhra Pradesh

Students writing their SSC advanced supplementary examinations in July have been exempted from paying the examination fee of ₹110 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹125 (more than 3 subjects) as a one-time measure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Director of Government Examinations Devananda Reddy said this was to reduce the financial stress on students and to encourage more number of students to write the supplementary tests scheduled from July 6 to 15.

He said headmasters and principals of high schools should take note of the fact that the hall tickets for the supplementary exams would be automatically generated for all the students who have failed in the SSC Public Examinations April-2022 in due course and separate applications/nominal rolls need not be submitted in this regard.