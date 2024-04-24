April 24, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, on April 24 released the timetable for SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to start from May 24, 2024.

In a statement, Director of Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said students would write their exam in the First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on May 24, Second Language on May 25, English on May 27, Mathematics (GSR INFO-www.gsrmaths.in) on May 28, Physical Science on May 29, Biological Science on May 30, Social Studies on May 31, First Language-Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on June 1 and OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) on June 3, 2024.

Mr. Reddy said all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates. Even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned above, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations-2024 would be conducted strictly as per the given time-table, he clarified.

Mr. Reddy said the performance of candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled and hence, the candidates would be held responsible for demanding/ answering wrong question papers. Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled if he/she appears in the examination center other than the originally allotted by the office, he added.