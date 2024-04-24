GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra SSC supplementary exams from May 24, timetable released

Even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any dates announced, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations-2024 would be conducted strictly as per the given timetable, said the director of government examinations

April 24, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, on April 24 released the timetable for SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to start from May 24, 2024.

In a statement, Director of Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said students would write their exam in the First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on May 24, Second Language on May 25, English on May 27, Mathematics (GSR INFO-www.gsrmaths.in) on May 28, Physical Science on May 29, Biological Science on May 30, Social Studies on May 31, First Language-Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on June 1 and OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) on June 3, 2024.

Mr. Reddy said all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates. Even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned above, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations-2024 would be conducted strictly as per the given time-table, he clarified.

Mr. Reddy said the performance of candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled and hence, the candidates would be held responsible for demanding/ answering wrong question papers. Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled if he/she appears in the examination center other than the originally allotted by the office, he added.

