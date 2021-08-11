SSC students can get migration certificates from their schools

VIJAYAWADA

11 August 2021 00:23 IST

Students of the previous batches need to apply online

The Department of Government Examinations is issuing migration certificate for the convenience of students who have passed the SSC (10th class) and have plans to pursue higher studies outside the State.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic that prevented the government from going ahead with its plans to conduct the SSC board examinations, all students who paid the examination fee were declared pass and promoted to the next level for the 2020-21 academic year on August 6.

In a statement on Tuesday, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said students who had paid an additional sum of ₹80, along with the examination fee, can obtain migration certificate from their respective school login.

The respective headmaster should hand over the certificates to the students.

However, this facility will be available till September 5. After the stipulated date, students will have to pay ₹80 again and apply afresh in online mode to the Department of Government Examinations for the certificate, he said.

Students of the previous 10th class batches can also apply for the certificate online. The process of applying would be explained through a video and a power point presentation to be uploaded in the department’s official website www.bse.ap.gov.in shortly, he said.

Inter second year classes from Aug. 16

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced that physical classes for second year Intermediate students for the 2021-22 academic year will commence from August 16 (Monday). Principals of Junior Colleges have been told to make the necessary arrangements for the same.