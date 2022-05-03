SSC student dies of injuries

Akhila met with an accident while returning from the SSC exam on Monday

Akhila met with an accident while returning from the SSC exam on Monday

The 10th standard student, Chinna Madala Akhila, who along with her classmates met with an accident at Vidapanakal on Monday, died at Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

The Havaligi Zilla Parishad High School student sustained grievous injuries on the head when the autorickshaw in which she was travelling, hit a cow while returning from the the examination in Vidapanakal, and was rushed to Kurnool hospital.

Doctors at Kurnool said she had gone into a coma and declared her dead at 12.30 p.m. The entire Havaligi village was shocked at the demise of Akhila, daughter of daily labourers Thippanna and Kenchamma. Meanwhile, Shailaja, another student who was also injured in the incident, is recovering and is out of danger.

The villagers have requested the district administration to immediately repair the road connecting Havaligi with Vidapanakal, the mandal headquarters, as this was the third such accident and four students were injured after the SSC examinations began.