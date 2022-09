ADVERTISEMENT

The State Directorate of Government Examinations has displayed on its official website www.bse.ap.gov.in the model papers, blueprint and question-wise weightage of the six papers for the SSC Public Examinations.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy said it was in keeping with the government’s decision to introduce a six-paper pattern in the SSC Public Examinations from the academic year 2022-23.