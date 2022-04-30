SSC question paper ‘leak’: TDP demands Botcha’s resignation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Saturday demanded the resignation of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for the “series of question paper leakages” in the ongoing SSC examinations.

In a statement, Mr. Atchannaidu said the Minister should own moral responsibility for the “failure of the government in making fool-proof arrangements for the examinations and step down immediately.”

The TDP leader said all the sectors “bore the brunt of the YSR Congress Party’s misrule, and even the education sector is not being spared.”

Expressing concern over the future of lakhs of students writing the examinations after a gap of two years, Mr. Atchannaidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should break his silence on the issue.

While the question papers were being circulated through WhatsApp groups, the Education Minister maintained that it “is not leakage but a foiled attempt of malpractice.”

The TDP leader alleged that teachers were being made scapegoats by arresting them.

Balayogi’s example

In the past, Education Minister G.M.C. Balayogi had resigned to his post following allegations of SSC question paper leak, Mr. Atchannaidu recalled, and demanded that Mr. Satyanarayana too step down owning moral responsibility.