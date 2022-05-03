SSC question paper leak case | Nine teachers arrested
Police seize mobile phones, Mathematics text books and guides, says police
The Mandavalli police arrested nine teachers, including three non-teaching staff, for leaking SSC Mathematics question paper and resorting to malpractice in a school.
Eluru district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that nine teachers who leaked the question paper through social media groups and shared answers have been arrested on Tuesday. “They would be produced in the court,” the SP said.
Kaikalur Circle Inspector Y. V. V .L. Naidu said that police seized mobile phones, Mathematics books and guides from the accused teachers. Teachers working in Mandavalli and Nandiwada shared the question paper and answers to other teachers in Pasumarru in Pamarru mandal in Krishna district, Mr. Naidu said. “Police are further investigating the case,” the CI added.
